Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 2.6%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.21% of Global X China Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

