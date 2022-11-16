Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.93. 27,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 37,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
