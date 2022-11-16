Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Globant Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. 262,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,972. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average is $194.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. KeyCorp began coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Globant by 22.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Globant by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 337,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

