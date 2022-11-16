Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Globant Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. 262,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,972. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average is $194.45.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Globant by 22.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Globant by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 337,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
