Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.