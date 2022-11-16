GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Edwin Rock Acquires 100,000 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 9.4 %

GLYC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 1,533,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

