Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GARPY opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
