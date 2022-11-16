Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GARPY opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Featured Articles

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

