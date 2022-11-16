Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.20. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 38,049 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 11.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

