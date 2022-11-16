Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 14.3%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 128,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 166,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

