Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,827.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $274,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and have sold 143,541 shares worth $6,119,973. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,057.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.