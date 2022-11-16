Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,381.67 or 0.14396660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $350,192.09 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00574078 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.83 or 0.29902803 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.