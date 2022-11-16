Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.34. Grab shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,026,421 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $75,588,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $49,695,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 11,000,000 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

