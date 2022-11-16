Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €11.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

FRA GYC traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €10.81 ($11.14). The company had a trading volume of 156,963 shares. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($20.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.14 and a 200-day moving average of €12.81.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

