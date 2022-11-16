Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,087,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 12,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 11.9 %

GWLLF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

