Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,087,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 12,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Up 11.9 %
GWLLF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
