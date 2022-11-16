Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,997.75

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,997.75 ($23.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($26.67). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($26.67), with a volume of 275,858 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($22.91) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($42.30) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,912.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.13.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($20.82) per share, with a total value of £265.80 ($312.34).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

