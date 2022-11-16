Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Greystone Logistics stock remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Greystone Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

