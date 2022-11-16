Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0383 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $565,757.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00348411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00119601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00792863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00625181 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234595 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.