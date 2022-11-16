GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GSK by 32.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

