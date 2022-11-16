GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 13,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 143,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
GTBP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Roth Capital lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
