GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 13,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 143,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Roth Capital lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

