Guggenheim Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Shares of LTH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 13,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
