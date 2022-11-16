Guggenheim Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 13,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 1,238.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $3,780,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

