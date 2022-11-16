GYEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,005.17 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $73,005.17 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

