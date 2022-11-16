Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

