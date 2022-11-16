Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Harleysville Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 29.31%.

Harleysville Financial Announces Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

