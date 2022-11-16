Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $300.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.