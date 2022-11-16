Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 661 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

