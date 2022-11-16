Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

JWN stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

