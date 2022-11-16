Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $121,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $310.20 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

