Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $121,000 Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 535.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

