Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $179,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,055.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.