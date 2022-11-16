Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $226,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 930.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $274.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

