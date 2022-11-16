Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $273,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.4 %

MDB stock opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

