Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $102,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

