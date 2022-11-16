Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,498 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 15.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,955 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 41.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NVST opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

