Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AON by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.