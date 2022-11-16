Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.48

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.48 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 17142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.