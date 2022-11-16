HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.
TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
