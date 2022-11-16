HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

About TScan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

