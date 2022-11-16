HC Wainwright Comments on Hecla Mining’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.98%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.