Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.97%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

