Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 117,491 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $49.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

