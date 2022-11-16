Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $932.13 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $932.13 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023451 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04933742 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $24,252,809.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.