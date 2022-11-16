Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,981. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

