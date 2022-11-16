HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $77.55 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

