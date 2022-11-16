Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.