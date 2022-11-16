Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Position Increased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.