Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.11 and last traded at $222.72. Approximately 4,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 53.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

