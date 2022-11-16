Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 28,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

