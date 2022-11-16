HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 3513433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HEXO Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

