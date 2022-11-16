HI Price Reaches $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, HI has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $115.14 million and $631,687.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00238448 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04173027 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $711,106.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

