Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $6.14 Million in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,013,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Jumia Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 193,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,704. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

