HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.