Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 399,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,240. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

